PM Yıldırım, Saudi king agree on need for common stance on Palestine

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz agreed yesterday on the necessity of taking a common stance to protect the Palestinians' rights, according to prime ministerial sources.

Yıldırım met Abdulaziz in the Saudi capital Riyadh as part of an official visit to the country. The two discussed the Palestinian struggle and its perception in Muslim countries.

Riyadh, a close U.S. ally, and NATO member Ankara have both slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to upend decades of careful Washington policy.

In an hour-long closed-door meeting, the two leaders discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status, the sources said on conditions of anonymity.

They also agreed that the Muslim countries should take a common stance on the protection of the rights of the Palestinians. They said the U.N. General Assembly's decision to reject the U.S. move on Jerusalem has sent a strong message.

The meeting also discussed bilateral relations as well as the deep-rooted historical and religious ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The state-controlled Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said King Salman received Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Riyadh and discussed "means of boosting bilateral ties and developments in the region," without providing details.

"The importance of the status of Jerusalem was emphasized and that the whole Islamic world should act in unity to protect the rights of our Palestinian brothers," Yıldırım was cited as saying.

The prime minister will also meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his Riyadh visit.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision, despite worldwide opposition, to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate Washington's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

After the decision, the U.N.'s 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution on Jerusalem by an overwhelming majority, calling on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

A total of 128 members voted in favor of the resolution, while nine countries voted against it and 35 others abstained. Twenty-one countries did not cast a vote.

The U.N.'s history regarding Palestine dates back to 1947, a year before Israel was founded. Since then, it has released nearly 100 resolutions in relation to Palestine and its conflict with Israel, the first one recommending the partition plan in 1947 with Resolution 181. The U.N. opted to give Jerusalem a special status because it is holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims.