FM Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with US counterpart Tillerson upon resumption of visa services

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson late Thursday.

The call came after the resumption of respective visa services both in Turkey and the U.S.

No details concerning the nature of the call has been released.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced the full return of visa services in Turkey via its social media account earlier on the same day, ending the so-called visa crisis between the two countries.

Based on several assurances given by Ankara, "the Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow the full resumption of visa services in Turkey," the U.S. embassy statement said.

According to the embassy, Ankara assured the U.S. embassy that there were no additional local employees under investigation, that the local staff will not be detained or arrested for performing their official duties and that Turkish authorities will inform the U.S. government in advance if any local staff face detention.

The Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C., in turn, also announced lifting of restrictions on visa services, adding that it welcomed the U.S.' decision. The embassy stressed, however, that the Turkish government has given no assurances to Washington, refuting the U.S. embassy's earlier claim.

"We find it wrong to misinform the Turkish and the American public by claiming that the U.S. received assurances from Turkey," the statement said.

It also said Turkey was seriously concerned about legal cases in the U.S. involving Turkish citizens.