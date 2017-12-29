President Erdoğan discusses Jerusalem with Pope Francis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Pope Francis over developments regarding Jerusalem, highlighting the importance of preserving the city's status, reports said Friday.



According to presidential sources, both sides highlighted that the protection of Jerusalem's status is critical to ensure stability in the region.

Both Erdoğan and the Pope also welcomed the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on Jerusalem, overwhelmingly passed by 128 to nine votes, asking the U.S. to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



The president and pope also agreed to hold a meeting in the near future to discuss the issue of Jerusalem, bilateral relations and international developments, presidential sources added.