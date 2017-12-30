PM Yıldırım welcomes resumption of US-Turkey visa services

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Saturday said "relations [with the U.S.] have moved one step further towards normalization" after both the countries lifted restrictions on visa services.

"The visa issue has finally been resolved," Yıldırım said at the 6th ordinary congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in northwestern Edirne province.

On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Turkey announced the resumption of full visa services after nearly two months.

In a reciprocal move, Turkey also lifted restrictions on visa services for American citizens, according to the Turkish mission in the U.S.

On Oct. 8, the embassy suspended non-immigrant visas to Turkish nationals following the arrest of a local employee working at the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Ankara.

Yıldırım also spoke about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"In the near future, the whole world will recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and the state of Palestine; and this problem will cease to exist."

"Both the Muslim world and the Christian world, in short humanity, looked out for the rightful cause of the Palestinians, which has been going on for years."