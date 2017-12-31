Erdoğan to discuss bilateral ties with Macron in 2018‘s first visit abroad

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss regional and bilateral issues with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris on Friday, a top aide to the Turkish president said.

"During the visit, Turkey-EU relations and regional issues, particularly on Jerusalem, Syria, Iraq and the fight against terrorism will be discussed," presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said in a written statement.

Kalın said Erdoğan's visit will serve to move cooperation with France further for the benefit of both Turkey and the entire region. "France is an important commercial and economic partner, a prominent ally, with whom we have about six centuries of history and multi-dimensional relationships," Kalın said.

He also said Turkey and France pursue intense dialogue at all levels on global and regional issues, especially in the fight against terrorism.

"Our deeply rooted relationships are further reinforced by major projects in a wide range of mutual investments, energy, defense industry, science and technology, transport, culture and education. The Turkish people living in France, with a population of about 700,000, acts as a bridge between our countries," Kalın said.

Erdoğan announced on Saturday that he will visit France on Friday after a gap of two years.