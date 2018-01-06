FM Çavuşoğlu, German counterpart Gabriel to meet in bid to mend ties

Germany hopes for improvement in ties with Turkey, FM Gabriel says

Turkey expects better year with Germany in 2018, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has expressed hope for better relations with Germany in the new year ahead of a meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday.

The two are set to hold talks in the central German city of Goslar, Gabriel's home town, in an effort to steer relations between the two nations "on a better course," according to the German Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomats plan to discuss difficult topics, such as Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yücel, who was detained on charges of being involved in terrorist activities in Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu also called on Friday for a fresh start in relationship with Germany, holding out the prospect of closer economic cooperation if ties improved.

"Both sides have an interest in a new start in the bilateral relationship as we live in a time full of challenges," Çavuşoğlu wrote in a column for Germany's Funke media group of newspapers. "It is not the time for bullhorn diplomacy."

The two ministers are also set to visit the Imperial Palace of Goslar and take a stroll through the inner city.

Ties between Ankara and Berlin have been strained since the defeated coup in Turkey last year as Turkish politicians criticize their German counterparts for failing to show strong solidarity with Ankara against the attempted military takeover.

Ankara has also criticized Berlin for ignoring outlawed groups and terrorist organizations like the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which continue to operate in Germany.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016.

Despite disagreements, both sides have expressed interest in dialogue to improve relations between the two countries.