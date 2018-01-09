The case in US aims to corner Turkey economically, Erdoğan says

The ongoing U.S. court case on Iran sanctions is a political coup attempt, it is an attempt at cornering Turkey economically through CIA, FBI and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Addressing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group, Erdoğan once again slammed to lawsuit in which state-owned Halkbank Deputy General Manager Hakan Atilla was found guilty on breaching U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Noting that U.S. provided PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) with 4,000 trucks filled with weapons, Erdoğan said: "If friends whom we know as partners went on to provide all sorts of weapons support to terror groups, what are we going to talk with them?"

Erdoğan underlined that Turkey's military will continue its operation in Syria's Afrin and Manbij regions.

In 2016, Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation on its Syrian border to eradicate what it called a "corridor of terror", made up by the dual threat of Daesh and YPG terrorists.

