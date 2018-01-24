Erdoğan receives newly-appointed ambassadors from SKorea, Lebanon and Republic of Congo

Lebanese FM Bassil in Turkey to discuss bilateral ties, developments in the region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the newly-appointed ambassadors of South Korea, the Republic of Congo and Lebanon at the presidential complex in Ankara Tuesday.

South Korean ambassador Choi Hong-ghi, Lebanese ambassador Ghassan Moallem and Congolese ambassador Luc-Joseph Okio presented their credentials to the Turkish president as they met him separately.

Later in the day, President Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Turkey Friendship Group of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The strong relationship between Turkey and South Korea goes back decades to Turkey's military support on the peninsula during the Korean War. Most recently, the two partners have looked to strengthen economic ties, particularly in the construction and renewable energy sectors.

Amid regional and domestic tensions for Lebanon, Turkey has expressed its support for the country's stability, particularly in regards to the potential of terrorism to destabilize the political and social order of the regional neighbor.

Turkey has maintained positive relations with Republic of Congo, with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) providing significant assistance to the central African country.