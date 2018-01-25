Turkey cannot discuss Syria safe zone with US until it rebuilds trust, FM Çavuşoğlu says

The U.S. should first build trust by taking concrete steps before discussing the establishment of a 30-kilometer safe zone in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on his way back from France, where he met U.S. Counterpart Rex Tillerson, Çavuşoğlu said that the U.S. needs to start taking concrete actions to win Turkey's trust again.

"There was a loss of trust with the United States during this period. Until trust is instilled again, it is not right for these issues to be discussed," Çavuşoğlu said.