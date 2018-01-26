White House readout causes diplomatic scandal after Erdoğan-Trump call on Syria

A diplomatic scandal was exposed late Wednesday after the phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, when Turkish officials indicated that the readout published by the White House did not reflect the actual dialogue, and contained additions to the discussions. In the readout released by the White House, officials from Ankara, who wished to remain anonymous due to restrictions on talking to the media, claimed that the U.S. president "relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria." However, in background information released by official Turkish sources, it was stated, "President Trump did not share any 'concerns [about] escalating violence' with regard to the ongoing military operation in Afrin. The two leaders' discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views." The White House statement also read that Trump "expressed concern about destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey, and about United States citizens and local employees detained under the prolonged state of emergency in Turkey." Official sources also rejected such claims, saying, "President Trump did not use the phrase 'destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey.' He mentioned that open criticism of the United States raised concerns in Washington."

In response, President Erdoğan stressed that a number of U.S. policies, including Washington's military support to the PYD-YPG and its harboring of the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), caused outrage among the Turkish people." The background information on the call, provided by Turkish officials, also rejected that the "state of emergency in Turkey" was mentioned during the critical talk between the two leaders.

The talk between the Turkish and U.S. leaders came amid heightened tensions between Ankara and Washington over bilateral ties, particularly as Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, to eliminate the terror threat posed by the U.S.-backed People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Ankara argues that the presence of the group, which is linked to the PKK terrorist organization, in northern Syria is a national security threat to Turkish sovereignty and that the U.S. should not be supporting the PYD-YPG militarily, as they constitute a threat to Washington's NATO ally, Turkey.

There has been no comment released by the White House or any other U.S. officials so far over the mentioned discrepancies by Turkish officials.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said yesterday, "It seems the readout was prepared ahead of the talk," adding that it did not reflect reality.

In the phone call initiated by the American side, Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's determination to clear its southern border of all terrorists. The foreign minister added that Turkish presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın will further discuss the issue with U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster over the phone, which was expected to be held yesterday.

Erdoğan also underlined that the operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its right to self-defense under the U.N. charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

According to the General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of the terrorists.

The operation in Afrin – bordering Turkey's Hatay and Kilis provinces – was widely expected in the wake of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which cleared Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border from Aug. 24, 2016 to March 2017.

The U.S. government has long supported the YPG terrorist group with a vast amount of military equipment and heavy armament to fight Daesh. Despite Ankara's concerns, former U.S. President Barack Obama initiated the support program, which so far has sent nearly 5,000 truckloads and 2,000 planeloads of weapons. This has been continued by the Trump administration.

According to the readout by the Turkish side on the call, President Erdoğan also called on the U.S. counterpart to stop arms support to the YPG, and "in response," the background information added that Trump said, "His country no longer supplied the group with weapons and pledged not to resume the weapons delivery in the future."

With the assuming of office by Trump, Ankara was hopeful that military support to the YPG terrorists would be halted. However, control of the Pentagon and CENTCOM has not significantly changed with the new administration, resulting in the continuation of policies that damaged Turkey-U.S. ties. The lack of a consistent message coming from U.S. institutions, including the Secretary of State, the White House, Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, and other military officials have brought already strained relations between the two NATO allies to historic lows.

Ahead of the phone call between the two leaders, Erdoğan said Wednesday that the instability and terrorism from the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate are the results of Obama's wrong policies in Syria.

"During Mr. Obama's term, we also had Operation Olive Grove. Unfortunately, at that time, Obama did not keep his promises. That operation had the aim of clearing terrorists from Manbij," Erdoğan said in a speech at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, referring to the YPG after it took control of the northern Syrian town in 2016.

"They said they would move them east of the Euphrates and leave Manbij to its actual owners because Manbij is 95 percent Arab. [The U.S.] did not keep its promises because the aim of their game was different. Their calculations were made to establish a terrorist state, which they were calling a Kurdish state. There are no Kurds there. You kick out the Arabs [from Manbij] and bring in terrorists," the president added.

Background information from Wednesday's phone conversation, which was released to the media, also said, "Recalling earlier promises by the United States, President Erdoğan noted that the PYD-YPG forces must withdraw to the east of the Euphrates River and pledged the protection of Manbij by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) against future threats by Daesh following the withdrawal."

Turkey invited the U.S. to partner with local Arab fighters or legitimate armies in the fight against Daesh instead of supporting and arming one terrorist group against another, referring to the YPG's organic organizational links to the PKK. The YPG has been condemned by international human rights organizations for atrocities against Arabs, Turkmens, and Kurds who are opposed to the group's ideology, including arbitrary arrests, forced relocation and forced recruitment to join their forces, an action which includes children.

In addition to military support to the YPG, the U.S. administration's lack of effective support to Turkey against FETÖ, which carried out the failed July 15 coup attempt, has also negatively affected relations. FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen has been living in the U.S. since 1999, and despite numerous extradition demands and boxes of evidence linking Gülen to the failed coup by Turkey's justice ministry, U.S. authorities have not taken any concrete steps on the issue.

Both the lack of agreement between Washington and Ankara on the two groups, FETÖ and the YPG, has caused an anti-American stance among the Turkish public according to several recent polls.