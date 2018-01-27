Ankara rejects PM Tsipras claim of ‘aggressive neighbor'

The Foreign Ministry has blasted the recent charge from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that Turkey is an "aggressive neighbor," saying the Greek leader should look at his own cabinet instead.

"It is not possible for us to accept the statement of Greek Prime Minister Tsipras about Turkey in Davos," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

Tsipras on Wednesday said: "We have to take a decision on what we are going to do with this aggressive behavior of Turkey." He was speaking at the 48th World Economic Forum at Davos in a discussion about stabilizing the Mediterranean and addressing the migration crisis. He also said that Greece's European partners fail to understand "the challenges living with a neighbor such as Turkey."

"Mr. Tsipras should rather look at his own cabinet for the tangible example of aggression," Aksoy said. "Everybody is aware that some of his colleagues fit this definition perfectly."

Tsipras has been the leader of Greece's coalition government since 2015. The alliance composed of the Coalition of the Radical Left (Syriza) and right-wing populists Independent Greeks (ANEL).

The nationalist ANEL is known for discriminative anti-Turkey discourse. Panos Kammenos, who is the leader of ANEL and the National Defense Minister, is also notable for his provocative behavior toward Turkey.

Kammenos threatened Turkey concerning the Imia (Kardak) islets last year in a televised interview: "There's no way they will set their foot on a Greek island. They will be dealt with. Let them set foot, but then we'll see if they will leave there."