Erdoğan 'strongly' condemns Kabul bombing, extends condolences

Bomb hidden in ambulance explodes in Kabul, kills over 100

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday conveyed his condolences to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani following the deadly bomb attack by the Taliban in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul that claimed more than 100 lives on Saturday.

Erdoğan "strongly" condemned "the heinous and scoundrel attack targeting innocent civilians" and expressed Turkey's support to Afghanistan's initiative to establish stability and prosperity in the country.

A powerful suicide car bombing at the entrance of the Afghan Interior Ministry killed 103 people and injured more than 230 others, according to officials.

Afghanistan on Sunday declared a day of mourning following yesterday's brazen suicide car bombing.