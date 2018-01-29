Lebanese PM Hariri to visit Turkey for talks on bilateral relations

Lebanese Prime Minister is set to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to the prime ministry sources, an official ceremony will be held for Hariri on Wednesday and he will meet with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım afterward.

A regional crisis erupted in early November when Hariri abruptly announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia, with many suspecting Riyadh of forcing him out.

Some two weeks later, Hariri -- long considered an ally of Saudi Arabia -- revoked his resignation after returning to Lebanon.

Turkey has welcomed Hariri's decision to revoke his resignation, saying Ankara "hopes for the continuation of independence, sovereignty, stability and prosperity in Lebanon, on the basis of national consensus."