Lebanese PM in Turkey for 2-day official visit

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will pay a two-day visit to Turkey today and meet with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

According to prime ministerial sources, the two leaders will discuss Turkish-Lebanese relations along with regional and international developments.

The Lebanese prime minister resigned from his office in November 2016, during an official visit to Riyadh, citing fear of assassination and accused Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world. He then formally revoked his resignation after a consensus deal with rival parties in December.