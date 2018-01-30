Swiss police probe arson attempt on vehicle at Turkey's Zurich consulate

Two male suspects are being sought in an attempted arson attack Monday on a vehicle belonging to the Turkish Consulate General in Zurich.

Consul General Asiye Nurcan Ipekçi told Anadolu Agency that the incident occurred around 3:09 am (0209GMT).

"Fortunately, the attempted arson attack against our vehicle failed," Ipekçi said.

She said there were no casualties or loss of property.

Ipekçi said Zurich police have launched an investigation.

"This is the third incident in a year against our consulate general. Unfortunately, there have been no developments regarding the investigation of the perpetrators of the previous incidents," Ipekçi added.

On May 1 last year, hundreds of masked people attacked Turkey's consulate general in Zurich. The attackers painted "Kill Erdoğan" on the walls of a nearby building and bus stop, targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Also, ahead of Turkey's April 16 constitutional referendum last year, a rally in the capital Bern featured a large banner saying "Kill Erdoğan" and a picture of a gun being pointed at his head.

Swiss police have not made any arrests over the two incidents.