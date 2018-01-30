Turkey condemns deadly attack on Kabul army academy

At least 95 dead, 191 injured in Taliban car bombing near embassies in Afghan capital Kabul

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent deadly terror attack in Afghan capital Kabul that killed nine people, including five soldiers.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry said: "We learned with sorrow that a terrorist attack targeting the Military Academy in Kabul, resulted in the loss of lives of many Afghan soldiers and left many others wounded."

At least five attackers armed with heavy weapons attacked the Marshal Fahem Military Academy in capital Kabul before dawn Monday, according to Afghan Defense Ministry.

The academy, located on the southern outskirts of the city, was attacked last year as well on Oct. 21, 2017, which left 15 cadets dead when a bus they were traveling in was targeted by a suicide bomber.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the brotherly government and people of Afghanistan," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.

The statement also said terrorist attacks, which took place in Kabul in recent days, "cannot hinder the efforts for bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan."

Monday's attack -- which Daesh terror group claimed responsibility -- comes two days after a massive Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in the city killed more than 100 people and left more than 200 people injured.

A week earlier, the Taliban stormed the iconic Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, killing more than 20 local and foreign guests.