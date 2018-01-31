Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call over Sochi Summit, Syrian crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Summit in Sochi and developments regarding Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

The two leaders said they are generally satisfied with the results of the Syria peace congress, noting that the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi is an "important achievement" despite problems.

The two also hailed the decision taken in Sochi to form a constitutional committee as its "most important outcome," stressing that the progress made at the meeting enhances both the Astana and Geneva processes and U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The phone call came a day after the Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress, backed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, aims to bring all the warring parties in the Syrian conflict, excluding terror groups, to the table to facilitate the U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

At the congress in the southern Russian city on Monday and Tuesday -- including representatives from Syria and the guarantor countries of Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- a proposal to form a constitutional committee was agreed on.

Parties at the two-day congress also said in a final statement that they want to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the region as soon as possible, and urged international help towards this end.

Turkey launched "Operation Olive Branch" on Saturday at 5 p.m.(02:00 p.m. GMT) in Syria's northwestern Afrin region; the aim of the operation is to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate PKK-linked and Daesh terror groups, and protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being conducted under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council's decisions, especially no. 1624 (2005), 2170 (2014) and 2178 (2014) and as per the self-defense right under the 51st item of the U.N. charter, while being respectful of Syria's territorial integrity.