FM Çavuşoğlu, US counterpart Tillerson hold phone call over Sochi Summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson over Syrian National Dialogue Summit in Sochi and Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in Afrin.

The phone call came a day after the Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress, backed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, aims to bring all the warring parties in the Syrian conflict, excluding terror groups, to the table to facilitate the U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Turkey launched "Operation Olive Branch" on Saturday at 5 p.m.(02:00 p.m. GMT) in Syria's northwestern Afrin region; the aim of the operation is to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate PKK-linked and Daesh terror groups, and protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

