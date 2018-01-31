Foreign Ministry urges UNSC to review resolution on Cyprus

The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the recent decision of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), expressing concern that the U.N. should review the resolution in line with joint expectations and learn from past experiences.

The statement, which was released late on Tuesday, slammed the UNSC's decision as it prejudged the future conduct of the Cyprus settlement process.

The ministry criticized the wording of the extension because "we have difficulty understanding the reasons for the inclusion of such wording in the resolution, in a period in which the parties are reflecting on a possible way ahead within the framework of the U.N. Secretary-General's call."

The U.N.-mediated peace talks over the Cyprus issue in Switzerland failed last November, however, both sides of the divided island continued negotiations to reach a final deal for reunification. In relation to the issue, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized that it no longer seemed possible to reach a settlement based on the established parameters.

The U.N. decided to extend the duration of the mandate of the UNFICYP for another period of six months. Ankara stressed that the most recent resolution includes expectations pertaining to the future success of the settlement process.

"When evaluating such expectations, it is necessary to correctly assess the reasons why the Conference on Cyprus closed without an outcome. In fact, the last session of the Conference, held between June 28 and July 7, 2017, clearly demonstrated that major differences remained on key issues in many of the negotiation chapters," the statement said.

The statement also underlined that the U.N. is disregarding the different conceptions of Greek and Turkish Cypriots about the new federal state that is planned to be established. "Greek Cypriots had no intention of entering into a partnership based on political equality with the Turkish Cypriots," as underlined in the wording.

Additionally, another issue that the U.N. missed to notice is the legitimate security concerns of Turkish Cypriots that stem from past experiences, the statement said.

The statement emphasized that a solution with appropriate expectations and outcomes, which is based on the current realities on the island and the experience gained from the negotiations conducted during the past half-century, can solve the Cypriot issue.

The eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus was divided into a Turkish Cypriot state in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south after a 1974 military coup on the island was followed by the intervention of Turkey as a guarantor power. The UNFICYP, established in 1964, is one of the longest-running peacekeeping missions assigned and operated by the global body.