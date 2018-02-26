Erdoğan, Macron says UN-backed ceasefire needs to be implemented 'immediately' in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the United Nations Security Council's ceasefire resolution and the recent developments in Syria in a phone call Monday.

The two leaders welcomed the U.N.-backed ceasefire in eastern Ghouta and agreed that it must be implemented immediately.

Despite the resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire, Assad regime bombardment of the opposition enclave has persisted.

Erdoğan also shared the latest developments in Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin with Macron and told the French president that refugees will be able to return to their homes after the terrorist elements are cleared from the area.

The Cyprus dispute was also mentioned during the call as the sources said Erdoğan reiterated Turkey and Northern Cyprus's sensitivities over the hydrocarbon resources off the east Mediterranean island.

Turkey blames the Greek Cypriots for ignoring the rights of the Turkish side to the island's natural resources by continuing with unilateral hydrocarbon exploration activities.