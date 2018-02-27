Foreign Ministry working on Turkish citizens in Iraqi detention

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Monday that it was working on the release of Turkish citizens who are currently being detained by Iraqi authorities.

Speaking to Daily Sabah on the condition of anonymity, sources from the foreign ministry said that the detentions of several Turkish citizens appear to have no legal basis and Ankara is in contact with Iraqi authorities for their safe release. The sources stressed that they have requested the return of children and adults who have not committed any crimes -- four children have been returned to Turkey so far.

Recently, Agence France-Presse (AFP) claimed that there were some 300 Turkish women, who used to be affiliated with Daesh, in Iraq. The French news agency also contended that 16 of them had been recently sentenced to death by an Iraqi court. The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources were not immediately available for comment on the two issues. The central criminal court issued the sentences "after it was proven that they belong to the Daesh terrorist group and after they confessed to marrying Daesh elements or providing members of the group with logistical aid or helping them carry out terrorist attacks," Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar was quoted as saying.

According to media reports, Iraqi security forces have recently arrested hundreds of women as part of an anti-Daesh campaign. In total, officials estimate that more than 20,000 people are being held in prison for membership to a terrorist organization. However, Iraqi authorities are yet to release an official figure on the matter. Counterterrorism laws in Iraq allow the courts to sentence people even if they have not taken part in any terrorist acts. In fact, the laws allow the courts to sentence the suspects to death for being Daesh members.

Just last month, a German citizen was sentenced to death in Iraq for providing Daesh with logistics aid. Human rights organizations and observers contend that the legal process in Iraq is not fair. A courtroom observer said in a Human Rights Watch article that none of the women had been implicated in any violent acts. The organization also says that, "The Human Rights Watch opposes the death penalty in all circumstances as an irreversible, degrading and cruel punishment." It suggests that the Iraqi authorities "should develop a national strategy to prioritize the prosecution of those who committed the most serious crimes." It also argues that in cases where a suspect is claimed to be a Daesh member "without evidence of any other serious crime, authorities should consider alternatives to criminal prosecution."