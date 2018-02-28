US statement on Afrin operation ‘baseless,’ Turkey's Foreign Ministry says

The U.S. State Department statement that the 30-day cease-fire in Syria announced by the U.N. Security Council covers Turkey's anti-terror operation in northwestern Afrin region is "baseless," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Commenting on remarks from State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, who said Turkey should "go back and read" the recent U.N. resolution, the ministry said "This statement is completely baseless and shows that [the U.S.] either missed the focal point of the resolution or is trying to twist its focus."

"The resolution calls for an immediate halt to violence and a declaration of a humanitarian cease-fire for at least 30 days in order to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and conduct medical evacuations in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, particularly in eastern Ghouta," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

Aksoy added that the U.S. "should focus on stopping [Assad] regime attacks on innocent civilians, instead of making statements that support terrorists."

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch targeting PKK's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as Daesh terrorists in northwestern Syria's Afrin region.

Washington and Ankara are increasingly at odds over the presence of the U.S.-backed YPG, which Ankara regards, as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is an international designated terrorist group. Several U.S. intelligence agencies also cite the link.