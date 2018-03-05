Turkey asks Germany to arrest and extradite PYD co-chair Muslum

Turkey has requested Germany to provisionally arrest and extradite the former co-chair of the PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslum, diplomatic sources said Monday.

According to the sources, the Justice Ministry forwarded the files regarding the arrest of Muslum.

Turkey had issued arrest warrants and subsequent red notices for Muslum and 47 other PKK high-rank figures in Nov. 2016, while a new red notice was issued for Muslim on Feb. 13 as he was included on the updated most wanted terrorists list with a four million Turkish lira ($1.05 million) bounty on his head.

Muslum was released by a Czech court last week, despite Turkey's request for his arrest and extradition, drawing the ire of Turkish ministers, who said the move is not in line with international law and is a reflection of supporting terrorism.

Ankara has long complained that EU member states and other countries often fail to honor its extradition requests for alleged criminals or members of terrorist groups.