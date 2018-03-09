Opposition CHP deputy says US must decide on PKK if ally with Turkey

A senior leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) yesterday called on the U.S. to clarify its position against Turkey.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Engin Altay, CHP parliamentary deputy group chairman, said: "The U.S. should make a decision. Is the strategic partner of the U.S. the PYD/PKK or Turkey?" The U.S. supports the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of PKK terror organization's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), under the guise of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey. "We should also know it," he added.

Altay called on the Turkish government to clarify its position after the U.S. decision. American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara as Washington views the PYD/PKK-led SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections by Turkey.

Slamming the U.S. arming of the PYD/PKK terror group, Altay said: "A country's alliance and strategic partnership with us, which also gives weapons to the PYD/PKK terror group, does not make any sense for us." Altay urged the government to brief the Parliament regarding Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northwestern Syria.