FM Çavuşoğlu to discuss eastern Ghouta crisis with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss the situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a meeting Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.



Çavuşoğlu traveled to Moscow on Monday to attend a series of meetings, including the sixth Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting, a sub-mechanism of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC).

Syria's besieged region faces a serious humanitarian crisis due to intensified fighting, food shortages, and blocked medical evacuations and aid delivery.

Turkey has taken steps to provide humanitarian and medical aid to the region, and the evacuation of civilians from besieged areas.