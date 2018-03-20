Talks between Turkey and US not suspended over Tillerson's departure: Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday said the talks between Turkey and the U.S. the strategic dialogue mechanism have not suspended due to the departure of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Speaking to reporters at the Turkish Parliament, Çavuşoğlu said foreign ministry undersecretary Ümit Yalçın will be travelling to Washington in the upcoming days to meet with U.S. officials.

The top diplomat also said he will be meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, once he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the role.

Turkey and the U.S. agreed to build a mechanism during Tillerson's last visit to Ankara in which the two countries' defense ministries and intelligence agencies work together to resolve issues ranging from Syria to fight against Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Çavuşoğlu was due to meet Tillerson on March 19 to discuss an agreement on withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) out of the Syrian town of Manbij. Despite the delay caused by the sacking of Tillerson, Turkish officials said they expect the U.S. to act in accordance with the common understading reached by the both sides.

The northern Syrian city of Manbij has been one of the most hotly debated points of discussion between Turkey and the U.S.

Ankara had requested the U.S., beginning with former President Barack Obama, to withdraw the YPG from areas east of the Euphrates and Manbij, and to stop supporting the group militarily. The U.S. had promised to meet Turkey's demands, but has not so far, which has strained relations between the two countries.