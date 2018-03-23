Erdoğan offers condolences to Macron for Carcassone terror attack

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron late Friday in a phone call for the three victims of the Daesh terrorist group-linked hostage standoff in southern France's Carcassone.

The two presidents also discussed regional developments, particularly Syria.

Erdoğan also mentioned that Ankara was disturbed by French officials' statements over Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched against PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups in Syria's Afrin.

Three people were killed and 16 others were injured after an armed man took hostages in a supermarket in southern France on Friday, before being shot to death by French police.

Daesh terrorist group's mouthpiece Amaq claimed that the gunman was a "soldier" of the terrorists.

France has been on high alert since a series of terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016 targeted the country, killing over 200 people.