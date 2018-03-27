Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria summit, confirm determination to improve bilateral relations

President Erdoğan talked with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone Tuesday on the trilateral Syria summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran scheduled for April 4 in Ankara.

The two leaders confirmed that both countries are determined to develop bilateral relations even further in every field.

Taking place in Ankara with the participation of both leaders, as well as Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani, the meeting will be the ongoing de-escalation efforts in Syria.

During the phone call, Erdoğan also gave his condolences to Putin for the fire incident in a Russian mall that caused 64 people to lose their lives.