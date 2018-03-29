Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request for DHKP-C terrorist

A Greek court on Thursday rejected a Turkish extradition request for a member of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorist group, who was among nine suspected militants arrested in Athens ahead of an official visit by Turkey's president late last year.

The Nafplio Court of Appeals in Greece ruled against the extradition of the DHKP-C terrorist Hasan Biber who was suspected of masterminding the twin bomb attacks in 2013 that targeted the Justice Ministry and the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Biber was sent behind bars again pending trial.



In last November, nine DHKP-C members were arrested on charges of setting up and being members of a criminal organization, terrorist-related acts of supply and possession of explosive materials and illegal possession of firearms, smoke bombs and firecrackers.

Since the arrests, the Greek courts had already rejected the extradition of three of the suspects, Mehmet Dogan, Sadi Naci Özpolat and Hazal Seçer.

Greek media outlets reported that the suspects, including one who was granted political asylum in France, were planning to launch an attack on Erdoğan's motorcade during his December visit to Athens.