FM Çavuşoğlu offers Turkey's condolences for Gazans killed by Israeli forces

On the heels of Israeli forces killing over a dozen Palestinians, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Saturday spoke on the phone with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, according to diplomatic sources and Palestine's official news agency.

The sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, gave no details of the conversation between Çavuşoğlu and al-Maliki.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that Çavuşoğlu offered Turkey's condolences for the Palestinians killed by Israel on Friday.

Çavuşoğlu also told al-Maliki of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urging his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, in a phone call, to reconsider his decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, said WAFA.

Çavuşoğlu reportedly told al-Maliki of the contacts Turkey has had with other governments to help protect the Palestinian people and end their suffering.

The foreign minister said he was willing to work with al-Maliki on anything that would help secure Palestinians' legitimate rights and independence, it added.

On Friday, at least 15 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were killed and hundreds injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters marking "Land Day," an annual Palestinian commemoration of the deaths of six Arab Israeli citizens killed by Israeli forces in 1976, during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's excessive use of force against Palestinians, saying in a statement: "Israel must immediately cease the use of force that will further increase tension in the region."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday a day of mourning over Friday's deaths.

Separately, the U.N. Security Council on Friday convened an emergency session at Kuwait's request over the Israeli bloodshed.