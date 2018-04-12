Erdoğan and Putin to discuss Syria crisis in phone call, seek solution

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Thursday that after talking to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, he would also discuss the Syrian crisis with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I will discuss how we can put an end to this chemical massacre together," Erdoğan said during the inauguration ceremony of the Başkentray suburban line in capital Ankara.

"Dividing Syria through terror groups is equally wrong as protecting the regime that attacks its own citizens with chemical and conventional weapons," the president added.

Erdoğan also underlined that Turkey does not intend to give up on its alliance with the U.S., its strategic relations with Russia on a range of fields from energy to security or working together with Iran to solve regional problems.

"Our relations with Russia, Iran and China are complementary to our relations with the West, not an alternative," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said that there are strong suspicions that the chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma, in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta was carried out by the Assad regime.

According to Aksoy, the attack that killed dozens and affected 500 others constitutes a crime against humanity and the perpetrators need to be punished to prevent similar attacks in the future.

When asked if Turkey will support possible military action by the U.S. against the Assad regime in response to the Douma attack, Aksoy said Turkey "continues to monitor the process closely."

He added that the use of Turkey's air bases during the potential strike against the regime will be discussed with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will arrive in Ankara on an official visit Monday.

The spokesman also said the U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that would have set up an investigation committee into chemical weapons use in Syria, which was vetoed by Russia on Tuesday, was "a missed opportunity."

The comments come in the wake of Trump's tweet warning Russia to "get ready" for "new and 'smart'" missiles that "will be coming" to Syria.

Several countries led by the U.S., including France and the U.K., are weighing military strikes in response to the Douma chemical attack.