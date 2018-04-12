‘Strong suspicions’ Assad regime behind chemical attack in Syria's Douma, Foreign Ministry says

There are strong suspicions that the chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma, in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta was carried out by the Assad regime, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said Thursday.

According to Aksoy, the attack that killed dozens and affected 500 others constitutes a crime against humanity and the perpetrators need to be punished to prevent similar attacks in the future.

When asked if Turkey will support possible military action by the U.S. against the Assad regime in response to the Douma attack, Aksoy said Turkey "continues to monitor the process closely."

He added that the use of Turkey's air bases during the potential strike against the regime will be discussed with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will arrive in Ankara on an official visit Monday.

The spokesman also said the U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that would have set up an investigation committee into chemical weapons use in Syria, which was vetoed by Russia on Tuesday, was "a missed opportunity."

The foreign ministry comments come in the wake of Trump's tweet warning Russia to "get ready" for "new and 'smart'" missiles that "will be coming" in Syria.

Several countries led by the U.S., including France and the U.K., are weighing military strikes in response to the Douma chemical attack.