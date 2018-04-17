   
DIPLOMACY
Turkish anti-terror ops contribute to EU's security, MFA says in rebuke to report

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Turkish anti-terror operations contribute to the European Union's security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Tuesday.

The statement came after the European Commission's latest progress report criticizing for moving rapidly away from the path of EU membership. It also called for the lifting of its state of emergency, but praised the country's humanitarian efforts for the nearly 4 million refugees it hosts within its borders.

"The European Commission is again unwilling to understand the difficulties Turkey is going through," the ministry statement said, adding that the report "gravely lacks" to mention the threat of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

