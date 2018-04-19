Erdoğan, China's Xi discuss bilateral relations, Syrian crisis in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Syria with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a phone call, presidential sources said Thursday.

The two leaders agreed to further improve bilateral relations between Turkey and China in all areas, and also discussed the planned investments in Turkey as part of the Belt and Forum Initiative.

Regarding the ongoing crisis in Syria, President Erdoğan underlined that Turkey has always been against the use of chemical weapons, urging for the tensions in the region to calm down.

According to presidential sources, Erdoğan and Xi agreed on the necessity of protecting Syria's territorial integrity, while also stressing the importance of joint action in the fight against terrorism.