Turkish Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow to discuss Syria

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet in Moscow Saturday to discuss the situation in Syria, Russian foreign ministry sources said Wednesday.

The first the trilateral summit was held last year in Russia's Black Sea city Sochi on Nov. 22. In the second trilateral summit that will be held at the presidential complex in Ankara, the recent developments in Afrin following Turkey's operation, the latest situation of the de-escalation zones in Idlib, the political transition period in Syria and the incidents in Eastern Ghouta will be on the agenda of the Turkish and Iranian presidents as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Turkey, Russia and Iran launched a Syrian peace process in Astana, the three countries held a series of summits in Russia's Black Sea city of Sochi to bring together the conflicting parties in Syria.

Within the framework of these efforts, Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed in Astana to establish de-escalation zones in the northern province of Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo. Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is to gradually establish 12 observation points from Idlib's north to south to monitor and sustain the current cease-fire agreement for the de-escalation zones, deliver humanitarian aid and ensure the secure return of displaced people.

The leaders of the three countries have been stressing that the de-escalation zones deal has been successful in ending clashes in various locations, however, a countrywide cease-fire to end the armed conflicts has not been achieved so far.