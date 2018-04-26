Erdoğan discusses Syrian crisis with UN secretary-general

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Syria and the support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in a phone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, presidential sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Guterres highlighted Turkey's sensitivity regarding the UNRWA and noted that they expect more support in this regard.

In response, President Erdoğan said that the UNRWA is important for the stability of countries hosting Palestinian refugees, adding that Turkey will continue to support the organization.

With regards to the Syrian crisis, both Erdoğan and Guterres highlighted that efforts to find a political solution to the problem is crucial to ensure that the Syrian people finally reach peace.