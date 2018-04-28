Turkey summons German chargé d'affaires over PKK events in Germany

The Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned German chargé d'affaires Robert Dolger in the capital Ankara on Friday following reports that a former co-leader of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), affiliated to the PKK terror group, was planning to address an event in Germany, according to a diplomatic source. Dolger was told about Turkey's discomfort over the event planned by the terrorist organization on May 19 in Germany's Ludwigshafen province where Salih Muslum is expected to speak, the source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to the media, said. The German diplomat was warned about the terrorist organization's activities and the attendance of Muslum at the event. Meanwhile, German police on Friday warned against the use of banned flags and posters of the PKK terrorist organization during the May 1 International Workers' Day. In a statement, police in Berlin said they were aware of recent calls by several German political groups to carry PKK flags and symbols during a rally in the capital on Tuesday.