Erdoğan begins 3-day Uzbekistan visit, gets warm welcome

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed in capital Tashkent on Monday by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Erdoğan is in Uzbekistan on a three-day official visit.

An official ceremony was held in the capital, where the national anthems of both countries were played before the official talks began.

During his stay, the Turkish president is expected to discuss bilateral, economic and political relations with Mirziyoyev.

He is also due to address the Uzbek parliament and attend the Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum along with Mirziyoyev.

On Tuesday, the Turkish president will visit the historic city of Bukhara where he plans to establish two Islamic institutes.

The president is accompanied by a large delegation, including his wife Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü, Labor and Social Security Minister Jülide Sarıeroğlu, Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.