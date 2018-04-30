Turkey working to enhance bilateral ties with Uzbekistan, Erdoğan says at start of 3-day visit

Turkey is working with Uzbekistan to enhance bilateral ties in all areas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday at a joint news conference with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the capital Tashkent.

Erdoğan was welcomed to the capital Monday by Mirziyoyev, marking the beginning of a three-day official visit to the country.

"We discussed all topics related to Turkey-Uzbekistan -- politics, military, economy, trade, culture, the defense industry -- and what can we do in the process after this," Erdoğan said.

"We exchanged views on regional and global issues. Last year in October, we brought Turkey-Uzbekistan relations to a strategic partnership on the occasion of my distinguished brother's visit to my country with his family. In our meeting today, we have taken steps to strengthen the infrastructure of our strategic partnership," Erdoğan ​added.

The presidents signed agreements comprising 25 items, which Erdoğan regarded as "a beginning of a long journey for Turkey and Uzbekistan."

The meeting of the Turkey-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held annually, the first of which will be held in Turkey, Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president said Turkey remains determined to boost bilateral ties "from economy to the defense industry, education to culture, environment to energy, agriculture to tourism, in all areas."

He also "welcomed" the developments in economic relations, saying the trade volume between the two countries went up by 20 percent in the first quarter of the year.

Erdoğan also said the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) aims to invest $60 million in Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev said he was pleased their views were "the same."

He added that views to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan were also exchanged between the presidents, and he condemned international terror.

Mirziyoyev announced Uzbekistan will join the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

"We have long negotiated with President Erdoğan. Uzbekistan's flag will also be among the flags in this council. Uzbekistan will also attend the meeting in Bishkek, this is an important decision," the Uzbek president said.

The Turkish president received a warm welcome Monday morning to begin his visit. An official ceremony was held in the capital, where the national anthems of both countries were played before the official talks began.

During his stay, the Turkish president is expected to discuss bilateral, economic and political relations with Mirziyoyev.

He is also due to address the Uzbek parliament and attend the Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum along with Mirziyoyev.

On Tuesday, the Turkish president will visit the historic city of Bukhara where he plans to establish two Islamic institutes.

The president is accompanied by a large delegation, including his wife Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü, Labor and Social Security Minister Jülide Sarıeroğlu, Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.