President Erdoğan departs Uzbekistan for South Korea

Turkey, Uzbekistan determined to take more steps to strengthen bilateral ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday left for South Korea as part of last leg of his foreign countries' tour.

Erdoğan will be in Seoul until May 3 on the invitation of his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

Bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed during the talks, according to the presidential press office.

Earlier, the Turkish president visited some cultural sites in Bukhara as part of his three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

He arrived in Bukhara early Tuesday morning with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, stopping by the tomb of Muhammad Bahauddin Shah Naqshbandi, Ark of Bukhara and Po-i-Kalyan.

The president is accompanied by a large delegation, including his wife Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül, Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü, Labor and Social Security Minister Jülide Sarıeroğlu, Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın.