Turkey to open consulate in Russia's Krasnodar

Turkey will open a new consulate in Russia's southern Krasnodar province.

Areas of the Republic of Adygea, Krasnodar and Rostov will fall into the new consulate's remit. After opening the consulate, Ankara is expected to close its diplomatic mission in Novorossiysk, a port city located near the Black Sea.

Turkey already has five diplomatic missions in Russia, an embassy in Moscow and four consulates in Kazan, St. Petersburg, Rostov and Novorossiysk.

Turkish Airlines has flights to Krasnodar from five different locations: Istanbul, İzmir, Ankara, Antalya and Samsun, which started direct flights on April 3.

Also, Krasnodar Stadium, one of Europe's most luxurious football stadiums, was completed by ESTA Construction, a Turkish company operating in Russia.

As Turkey and Russia continue the normalization of bilateral ties, strained after the jet-downing crisis in November 2015, cooperation between the two countries has gained momentum.