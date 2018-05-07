Ankara to retaliate if US halts weapons sales: FM Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Sunday that Turkey will retaliate if the United States enacts a proposed law that would halt weapons sales to the country.

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill, including a measure to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Türk, Çavuşoğlu said the measures in the bill were incorrect, illogical and not fitting between the NATO allies. Answering a question by journalist Hakan Çelik regarding the initiative, Çavuşoğlu said, "If the United States imposes sanctions on us or takes such a step, Turkey will absolutely retaliate." "What needs to be done is the U.S. needs to let go of this," he added.

The proposed U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which is several steps from becoming law, would ask the U.S. Defense Department to provide U.S. Congress with a report on the relationship between the United States and Turkey, and would block the sale of major defense equipment until the report was complete.

Turkey ordered the first two F-35 jets for the projected fleet of 100 F-35A aircraft in 2014 and plans to deploy the aircraft by 2019. The F-35s will replace the aging fleet of F-4s and F-16s.

Turkey is indeed a significant party to the project. On Dec. 12 last year, the Pentagon said that Italy and Turkey would provide the initial heavy maintenance for the F-35 fighter jets and their engines in Europe from 2018. Ankara is also in talks with Washington over the purchase of Patriot missiles.