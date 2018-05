The U.S. will be on the losing side in terms of the Iran nuclear deal because it did not adhere to the agreement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, as he criticized the U.S. decision to withdraw from the agreement.

"You cannot just simply cancel international agreements as you wish," Erdoğan said, adding that the U.S.' attitude is unacceptable.



DETAILS TO FOLLOW...