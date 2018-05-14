Not enough to condemn Israeli killing of Palestinians, urgent action necessary, FM says

It is not enough to condemn the massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces, common steps are necessary, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday, as 41 Palestinians were killed near the Gaza border and over 1,500 others were injured by Israeli forces during protests against the inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

"There is a massacre there," Çavuşoğlu said, in a live interview with A Haber TV channel, as he referred to the killings as "state terror."

Çavuşoğlu urged the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to display a stronger stance and take joint action against Israeli violence.

In a statement released shortly after Çavuşoğlu's remarks, the foreign ministry said the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem encouraged "the massacre carried out by Israeli security forces."

At least 41 Palestinians were killed, 1,500 others were injured in violence carried out by Israeli security forces near the Gaza border as the U.S. officially relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment, referred to as the "Nakba" or "Catastrophe" by Palestinians.