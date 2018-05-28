German delegation visits PYD-controlled areas in northern Syria

A delegation from Germany has arrived in Rojava in northern Syria for a visit to PKK-affiliated the Democratic Union Party (PYD)-controlled areas and to meet with officials, according to PKK-tied Hawar News Agency (ANHA).

The agency reported Monday that the German delegation of 11 members included German parliamentarian, academics as well as Zaklin Nastic, the human rights spokeswoman for Germany's Die Linke (The Left) Party and Jan van Aken, member of the Die Linke Party executive committee.

The team will be conducting visits to Qamishli, Kobane, Hasakah, and Manbij and stay in the country from May 27 to June 4, according to a press release.

Among the delegations plans are talks with the PYD authorities about a possible solution for peace in Syria, recent attacks by the Assad regime and chemical weapons, the fate of imprisoned German Daesh fighters, and German weapons in the region, the statement said.

They will also assess the current situation in Rojava and northern Syria, the agency added.

Currently controlled largely by the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Rojava is comprised of Syria's Al-Hasakah, Al-Raqqa and Aleppo provinces.

The PKK, its Syrian offshoot the PYD and armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) are listed as terrorist groups by Turkey, while the U.S. and EU consider the PKK a terrorist group but at the same time do not consider the PYD/YPG as one.