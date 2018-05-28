National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli on Saturday said his country believes Georgia's Abkhazia and South Ossetia disputes can be resolved on the basis of the country's internationally recognized borders.

"As Turkey, we believe the Abkhazia and South Ossetia disputes will be solved within Georgia's internationally recognized borders and on the basis of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Canikli said in the Georgian capital Tbilisi where he attended events celebrating the country's 100th anniversary.

During his visit to Georgia, Canikli attended a meeting in the Georgian Parliament where he said Turkey supports Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Georgia has long lobbied for membership in the EU and NATO, aspirations that were exacerbated by Russia's 2008 invasion that resulted in the separation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia from Tbilisi's control. Tbilisi fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 over the territories but lost control of both. Russia later recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.

Canikli also noted that Turkey still supports Georgia's NATO membership and integration in other Europe Atlantic organizations.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry previously said Turkey strongly supports Georgia's territorial integrity and doesn't recognize the independence of Abkhazia or South Ossetia.