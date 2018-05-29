Erdoğan discusses Syria, economic relations with Russian counterpart Putin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed developments in Syria and economic relations, especially in the energy sector, in a phone call on Tuesday.

According to presidential sources, the two leaders highlighted the importance of the achievements through the Astana process, noting that it is necessary for the Assad regime and the opposition to act constructively and pay attention to make sure that the process proceeds under the scope of the U.N. framework.

Erdoğan also reiterated Turkey's opposition to the inclusion of groups linked to the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) in the political process.

Erdoğan and Putin also agreed that Syria should not become a conflict zone in the dispute between Israel and Iran.

The two leaders expressed content over the progress in Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and TurkStream pipeline projects, sources said.

Last month, Erdoğan and Putin attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey's southern Mersin province.

The Akkuyu NPP, comprising four units, each of which has a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, will be built by the Russian State Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom.

The TurkStream project is a direct pipeline from Russia to Turkey with 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas capacity set aside for Turkey's use while a second line with the same 15.75 billion cubic meter capacity is planned for Europe's needs.

They also emphasized the importance of using local currencies in developing bilateral trade.