Merkel invites Erdoğan to visit Germany after elections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Germany after the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday in Solingen that Merkel had invited Erdoğan, and that he will convey the message to the president, the AA report added.

Erdoğan last visited Germany during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017. The Turkish president and his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) officials were banned by Berlin from holding any events in Germany last year during the April 16 referendum on constitutional changes.

The bans had led to strained ties between the two NATO allies. Berlin has also banned Turkish parties from holding election campaigns in the country ahead of the upcoming June 24 elections. No other details about Merkel's invitation were given by AA sources.