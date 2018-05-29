'Shameful' that Turks still 'experience discrimination in everyday life' in Germany: FM Maas

It is "shameful" that Turks living in Germany still face hostility and discrimination, German foreign minister said Tuesday as Turkey and Germany marked 25 years since deaths of five Turks in a neo-Nazi arson attack.

Minister Heiko Maas told the newspapers in the Funke Media Group: "It is shameful that even today many who themselves or their parents and grandparents came to Germany from Turkey experience discrimination in their everyday lives."

Turkish migrants to Germany were not only welcome but part of Germany, he said in his plea for "tolerance, diversity and humanity within our country and in the world."

Maas said it was everybody's duty not to forget and to speak up against what happened to the five victims who were murdered in an arson attack in the west German town of Solingen in 1993.

On May 29, 1993, four youths burned down a family's home in Solingen, killing two women and three children. The Nazi-inspired attackers were found guilty of murder and sentenced to prison. They have since been released, having served their sentences.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with a survivor, Mevlüde Genç, in Dusseldorf later Tuesday.

Genç lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece in the attack.

The anniversary comes as Germany struggles with a new upsurge of racist attacks and far-right activism, including last year's entry into parliament of the Islamophobic party Alternative for Germany (AfD), following an influx of more than 1 million asylum seekers since 2015.