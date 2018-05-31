Turkey should take US' Manbij road map with grain of salt

In the face of the U.S.' ambivalent polices regarding Manbij, Syria, experts argue that Turkey should cautiously seek ways of reconciliation, while paying attention to Washington's unfulfilled promises. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the two countries will finalize a road map for the future of Manbij in talks in Washington on June 3-4. "The U.S. has never presented a firm stance but followed ambivalent policies," Kemal İnat, an academic from Sakarya University stated.

He added that "while the U.S. tries to keep Turkey within the NATO, it also adopted hypocritical steps against Turkey in the field of terrorism."

On May 25, the Turkish-U.S. working group on Syria met in Ankara to continue ongoing conversations regarding Syria and other issues. Following the meeting, a joint statement was published saying that "the two sides outlined the main contours of a Road Map for their further cooperation in ensuring security and stability in Manbij, which is held by the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG). Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and Secretary Pompeo will meet on June 4 to consider the recommendations of the working group."

Officials from Turkey have been long saying that the YPG terrorists need to withdraw from Manbij. Ankara demands that Turkish and U.S. troops would ensure security in Manbij once the YPG withdraws and the two countries would monitor the withdrawal process. In line with that, Ankara argues that the future administration of Manbij should reflect the demographics of the province which was predominantly Arab, determined according to a census before the civil war broke out and the YPG took control.

There are roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Manbij and a dozen U.S. military bases in northern Syria, according to unofficial sources. The U.S. has backed the YPG, which functions under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in the fight against Daesh, despite the group being organically linked with the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey. U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement previously, saying the U.S. would withdraw from Syria in the near future. However, statements coming from the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon indicated that these statements will not be reflected into reality.

Referring to the meetings with the former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, İnat said that the talks raised hopes as the sides reached a common understanding regarding the issue of Manbij. However, he added that Pompeo's negative statements toward Turkey create mistrust. "The YPG is a direct threat to the national security of Turkey. A middle ground can be reached if the U.S. takes steps for the withdrawal of the YPG," Murat Aslan, an academic from Hasan Kalyoncu University stated. He added that it would be a first step for efforts to stabilize the region.

Aslan also underlined that Turkey needs to be careful "as the U.S. might change the name of the terror group and continue to use it in the region." Following Tillerson's visit to Ankara in February, Turkey and the U.S. agreed to establish mechanisms in order to address various issues that have been undermining the ties. When Tillerson left the post, the talks between the countries were suspended. Commenting on Turkey's previous steps to eliminate YPG terrorists, İnat also stressed, "Turkey showed that it is not shying away from taking risks in order to protect its national security with Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch and it will not allow the YPG's existence there as well." YPG took control over Manbij in 2016 with the support of the U.S. under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The U.S. previously promised that the terrorists will leave the region when the fight against Daesh ends. However, it did not fulfill that promise which raised serious concerns in Ankara.

Steps to be taken immediately when deal made

Speaking in a televised interview yesterday, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that "when the agreement is reached, necessary steps will be taken immediately."

He added that "when the YPG withdraws, the people from Manbij will rule the city and provide security." Çavuşoğlu underlined that the criteria for the ruling of the city will be determined by the population. He highlighted that the roadmap might be applied until the end of summer and Turkey along with the U.S. will monitor the withdrawal of YPG terrorists. In relation to the issue, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a daily press briefing Tuesday, "We don't have any agreements yet with the government of Turkey. We announced previously that the United States and the Turkish working group met in Ankara on Friday of last week."

"We're continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria and other issues of mutual concern. The two sides then had outlined the contours of a road map for further cooperation, and that includes on Manbij," she added.

3-tier technical plan established

Meanwhile, a report published by Anadolu Agency (AA) yesterday stated that Turkey and the U.S. agreed on a three-tier technical plan and it will be finalized with the meeting between the two foreign ministers.

Accordingly, if the agreement is signed on June 4, YPG terrorists will leave Manbij in 30 days. In the second part of the plan, it is reported that Turkey and the U.S. are expected to start jointly monitoring the city after 45 days.

In the third part of the plan, it is foreseen that the local government will be established in 60 days following the agreement. The military council that will establish security for the city and the city council, which will provide services, will be established according to the population's ethnicity, which is 90 percent Arab.